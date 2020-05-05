Texas Panhandle Centers releases animated video promoting mental health awareness

“The video, well, it starts off with this individual who’s kind of walking through this really dark, gloomy field, which is kind of representing these emotions and symptoms that people are having as it relates to the COVID-19,” said Cowell. “Through this video, this person kind of goes through a tornado and this feeling of being trapped, and with the video’s main purpose is to say, that you may have these feelings and you may have these emotions and symptoms, but there is hope at Texas Panhandle Centers. We’re here to provide that hope, you know, and get you the help that you need, whether that’s medication, or counseling, or case management in general. So the video kind of shows this individual breaking free of his problems and worries and his anxieties and being reunited with the community that he lives in and enjoying life that way.”