Texas Panhandle Centers releases animated video promoting mental health awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Centers released an animated video to help those suffering with mental health during the pandemic.
“This video is here to tell people, that the Texas Panhandle Centers, we’re not leaving these people out to dry,” said Taylor Cowell, case manager-QMHP for Texas Panhandle Centers. “We’re here to help them, provide a beacon of hope for them and point them in the right direction if we cannot help them.”
TPC is a resource for people battling mental health, and Cowell walked us through the story line of the video they created to for those struggling during this time.
“The video, well, it starts off with this individual who’s kind of walking through this really dark, gloomy field, which is kind of representing these emotions and symptoms that people are having as it relates to the COVID-19,” said Cowell. “Through this video, this person kind of goes through a tornado and this feeling of being trapped, and with the video’s main purpose is to say, that you may have these feelings and you may have these emotions and symptoms, but there is hope at Texas Panhandle Centers. We’re here to provide that hope, you know, and get you the help that you need, whether that’s medication, or counseling, or case management in general. So the video kind of shows this individual breaking free of his problems and worries and his anxieties and being reunited with the community that he lives in and enjoying life that way.”
Cowell says the purpose of this video is to not only provide hope for people but to also uplift them during hard times.
“This video, I hope it’s uplifting to people, and I hope it shows people that there is hope,” said Cowell. “That’s the first three words of this video, is that there is hope. Despite if you’re having trouble paying bills, coping with job loss, helping with how to teach the kids, how to do their school. There is something out there that Texas Panhandle Centers to help you get back on your feet again, and make you feel right.”
