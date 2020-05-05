Texas County confirms 16 new cases, additional COVID-19 death

By Madison Carson | May 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 2:33 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed 16 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, May 5, officials have confirmed the positive COVID-19 results are for 14 Guymon residents and two Hooker residents.

Texas County has had 252 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 96 recoveries and three deaths.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a male between 50 and 64-years-old died Monday, May 4 of COVID-19.

Texas County has reported two other COVID-19 deaths, one involving a 28-year-old male and another involving a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are now 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 252

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 96

There are 1,887 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 15
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 12
  • Deaf Smith County: 37
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 68
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 19
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 434
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 876
  • Randall County: 296
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 9

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 388 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 24
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 80
  • Randall County: 69
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 19
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

