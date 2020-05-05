Texas County confirms 16 new cases, additional COVID-19 death

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed 16 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, May 5, officials have confirmed the positive COVID-19 results are for 14 Guymon residents and two Hooker residents.
Texas County has had 252 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 96 recoveries and three deaths.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a male between 50 and 64-years-old died Monday, May 4 of COVID-19.
Texas County has reported two other COVID-19 deaths, one involving a 28-year-old male and another involving a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are now 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
There are 1,887 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 19
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 876
- Randall County: 296
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 9
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 388 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 19
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
