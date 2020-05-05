Share any documented COVID-19 experiences with Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

By Vanessa Garcia | May 5, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:42 AM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The community can share and document their COVID-19 experiences with Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

PPHM is starting a new project called “Collecting COVID-19 Experiences," which provides the community an opportunity to make sure future generations understand life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested in sharing their experiences can submit writings, photographs or videos here.

PPHM is also encouraging the community to submit any essays, journals or other narratives that describe day-to-day activities, thoughts on the future and reactions to local national events.

Digital files can be sent using the PPHM website and large files should be emailed to sprice@pphm.wtamu.edu

Physical records of COVID-19 experiences can be mailed to the museum’s address: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Research Center, WTAMU Box 60967, Canyon, TX 79016

For more information on items for this project, call the museum at (806) 651-2235.

