Retail stores moving forward under new social distancing guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo retailers are adjusting their businesses to the current pandemic and new guidelines put in place by the Governor.
Owners of Raffkinds retail store say the last month has been extremely difficult for them economically while they were closed to the public.
“It was a big impact, I mean, obviously the amount of traffic we see is way down, but we’re still operating with locked doors and doing private appointments," Raffkinds Owner Chad Westenburg said.
In order to stay afloat during the pandemic, many store owners have had to find creative ways to continue reaching customers.
“We have had to get creative, and we’re actually working on an online store, which, we’ve been in business for 32 years, and we’ve never been online. My employees have been helping me a ton get that up and going, and it’s about to launch," said Jan Brosier, owner of Top Notch Outfitters.
Even though Governor Greg Abbott is now allowing stores to open at 25 percent capacity, Raffkinds owners say, since COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Amarillo, the safe thing to do is remain closed.
“I know Governor Abbott knows what he’s doing, and we have to trust our leadership, but as our numbers in Amarillo are spiking, and we know that they’re going to continue to, we made the choice to continue with our doors locked with private appointments and curbside," Raffkinds Owner Adrea Pearson said.
Other stores, including Top Notch Outfitters, are open and say this will help them continue to stay afloat during the pandemic.
“Last Friday was our first day back open, and we saw a few people. It wasn’t anything, just a ton of people, but it was nice for customers to come back into the store, and we have masks that we wear, and we sanitize everything," Brosier said.
All retail stores are on the same page about making sure sanitization measures and social distancing are increased once they are open to the public.
