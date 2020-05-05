4 recoveries related to COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials reported four recoveries related to COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
Wheeler County Emergency Management said out of the nine positive cases, four have recovered and five are currently active.
Of the tests conducted for Wheeler County residents, 19 have came back negative and five tests are pending.
There are now 1,850 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 876
- Randall County: 296
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 9
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 388 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 19
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 245 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 236
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 74 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 74
