Randall County Sheriff arrested for misuse of position

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County court records show a grand jury indicted the Randall County Sheriff last week for misuse of his position.
Joel Richardson is charged with abuse of official capacity from $150,000 to $300,000, a second-degree felony.
The law says there is a violation if a public servant misuses government property, services, personnel or any other thing of value belonging to the government or violates a law relating to his office to benefit themselves.
Richardson is not running for re-election after spending decades with the department.
Details are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.
