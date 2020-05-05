Randall County Sheriff arrested for misuse of position

Randall County court records show a grand jury indicted the Randall County Sheriff last week for misuse of his position. (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Department)
By Madison Carson | May 5, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 6:09 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County court records show a grand jury indicted the Randall County Sheriff last week for misuse of his position.

Joel Richardson is charged with abuse of official capacity from $150,000 to $300,000, a second-degree felony.

The law says there is a violation if a public servant misuses government property, services, personnel or any other thing of value belonging to the government or violates a law relating to his office to benefit themselves.

Richardson is not running for re-election after spending decades with the department.

Details are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.

