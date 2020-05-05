Police investigating after possible skeletal remains found at Amarillo Lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on the scene of an investigation where possible skeletal remains were found in an area lake bed.
On May 5, at around 12:30 p.m., APD Homicide detectives were called to Amarillo Lake, southwest of Amarillo Boulevard and North Hughes Street to investigate.
Detectives are still on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.
