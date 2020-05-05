New Mexico state health officials announce additional COVID-19 case in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials have announced an additional case of COVID-19 in Curry County.
This makes 20 cases total in Curry County.
Also, the Department of Health has identified positive cases in residents and/or staff in a nursing home in Clayton, New Mexico. This would be associated with the Union County cases.
New Mexico state health officials say positive cases have been identified in Clayton Nursing and Rehab.
As of today, there are 965 COVID-19 recoveries in New Mexico.
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 1,933 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 19
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 907
- Randall County: 310
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 9
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 390 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 28 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 12
- Randall County: 3
There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
