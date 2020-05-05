New details on federal and state response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal and state response to the Panhandle’s steady increase in COVID-19 cases started today, and the Amarillo City Council heard some details.
Cases reported to the city topped 1,200 today. Officials have said about 41 percent of the Potter and Randall county totals are associated with meat packing plants.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services teams started with the Tyson Fresh Meat plant to do assessments.
They will also look at similar plants in the region to develop control plans.
Deputy City Manager Kevin Starbuck said the Texas National Guard will start testing the approximately 4,000 workers at Tyson tomorrow. They made the same offer to others, but there are no firm plans.
Test results will take anywhere from 48 hours to five days.
The evaluators will travel to the JBS plant in Cactus tomorrow, then the Cargill facility in Friona and the Caviness plant in Hereford.
But the focus won’t just be on the plants as lifestyles and language contribute to the spread. Many of the workers are refugees whose first language isn’t English.
“How do we insure we have effective communication with the population involved,” Starbuck said.
Depending on test results and the living arrangements of the employees, some testing positive may have to be quarantined in places like specially prepared hotels.
