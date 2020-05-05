Moore County coronavirus cases increase to 434

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Coronavirus cases in Moore County have increased to 434.
According to today’s report from the Moore County Hospital District, there are 35 new cases today.
There have been six deaths in Moore County due to COVID-19.
At this time, the active cases and recoveries in Moore County are not available as the MCHD is working with the state “in hopes of providing this information again in the future.”
With the addition of more testing sites, pending and negative test numbers are also unavailable at this time.
There are now 1,885 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 876
- Randall County: 296
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 9
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 388 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 19
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 245 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 236
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 74 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 74
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.