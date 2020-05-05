‘A Kiowa Perspective’ livestream event to shed light on last buffalo hunt

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to a livestream discussion this Thursday about the last buffalo hunt in Kiowa history.
“A Kiowa Perspective: George Hunt, the Goodnight/Haley Tradition, and the Buffalo” will be livestreamed via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
Kiowa Scholar George Hunt will fill in some key details about the historical event.
The event is part of West Texas A&M University’s CSAW Brown Bag Research Series.
This will be an opportunity for faculty and graduate students to discuss research and then take Q&A from the audience.
The livestream videos will be on the CSAW Facebook page.
