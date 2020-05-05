Gov. Abbott to host first news conference since first phase of re-opening

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host a 2:30 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, his first since Texas entered the first phase of re-opening the economy.
During the Tuesday news conference Abbott will provide a briefing on Texas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Friday, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls have been allowed to open with limited occupancy. Abbott’s plans to re-open the Texas economy were announced on April 27.
The governor has also said other businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops and gyms could re-open around May 18. That re-open date depends on the state infection and hospitalization rate through this first phase.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will air that news conference live, and stream it on the KCBD free mobile app, the KCBD Facebook page and KCBD Youtube channel.
