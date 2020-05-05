City of Amarillo hosting furniture donation drive for individuals placed in alternative housing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting a furniture donation drive this week to help out the homeless in the area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Community Development Department has moved 60 people from the Salvation Army to alternative housing, such as hotels.
This is helping the Salvation Army to maintain social distancing and is keeping these individuals safe.
Because of this, people at alternative housing locations are in need of furniture.
Items needed include bedroom furniture, living room furniture, kitchen items and bathroom items.
The drive-thru donation drive runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Amarillo Civic Center.
