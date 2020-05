The cold front that moved in overnight is now well past our area, however, winds will remain out of the north at about 5 to 10 miles an hour, shifting out of the east going into this afternoon. The front didn’t really drop our temperatures down too terribly much, in fact, they dropped into more of a spring like pattern, as our daytime high is about 75 degrees. Our overnight temperatures are looking to be a little more chilly as we might drop down to 45 degrees in some places.