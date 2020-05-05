Amarillo homeless population finding permanent housing during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - COVID-19 has impacted most of our community members who are experiencing homelessness in a positive way.
There have been two COVID-19 positive community members in our homeless population, but the City of Amarillo and Amarillo homeless shelters found a way to keep everyone socially distant.
“We have had a few positive cases in our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness population, but they have been quick to isolate them, provide hotel rooms for them to quarantine in,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
There is more than one hotel in Amarillo helping these individuals, and the APD Crisis Intervention Team along with security is there to keep everyone safe. They are also providing two meals a day to these families.
“They worked very hard at the very beginning of this situation to create space and to alleviate some congestion there in the shelters, and so that has done a world of good in our homeless population,” said Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Department director.
The Salvation Army has gone from an average population of about 180 people a night to about 70.
“What we decided is, lets move all the women and families out of the Salvation Army, because Major Atkins really felt that that would provide enough space so that they could do adequate social distancing in the shelter with just the men’s population,” said Juliana Kitten, City of Amarillo director of community development.
New requirements are being asked of those left at the shelters.
“GSRC during the day, they are still averaging about 70 people, some days its 90. They are implementing new rules, so everyone who comes in gets hand sanitizer, and they have to have a mask on,” said Kitten.
To help furnish these new apartments, the City is asking the community to help by donating bedroom and living room furniture, along with bathroom and kitchen appliances.
“We’re also going to be placing on the City of Amarillo’s FaceBook page a wish list on Amazon, and, so if people, you know, don’t have the ability or means or desire to lug furniture around, but they do want to participate, you can pick something off our wish list,” said Kitten.
The furniture donation will be done in a drive through style, so everyone can maintain socially distant.
You can donate these items on Thursday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, entrance 1.
