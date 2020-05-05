Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on debit card abuse suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a person suspected of debit card abuse.
Police say the victim reported an auto burglary on Monday, March 30. The victim says a debit card was taken during the burglary and has been used at multiple locations.
The suspect was seen on camera using the stolen debit card.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
