Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on debit card abuse suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on debit card abuse suspect
This person was seen on camera using a stolen debit card. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 5, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 9:34 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a person suspected of debit card abuse.

Police say the victim reported an auto burglary on Monday, March 30. The victim says a debit card was taken during the burglary and has been used at multiple locations.

The suspect was seen on camera using the stolen debit card.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a Debit Card...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.