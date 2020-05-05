Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 1,217, 15 deaths as of May 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 45 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily update on cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,217 cases in Amarillo. There are 907 cases in Potter County and 310 cases in Randall County.
There have been a total of 149 recoveries and a total of 15 deaths.
There are now 1,932 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 19
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 907
- Randall County: 310
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 9
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 388 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 27 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 12
- Randall County: 3
There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 19
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
