Amarillo church hosting drive-thru food drive for Catholic Charities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public can give back to Catholic Charities Food Pantry during a drive-thru food drive later this week.
The Amarillo Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is asking the community to donate canned and boxed foods to the nonprofit organization.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities has experienced an increased demand from families in the Amarillo area.
People are encouraged to bring items such as breakfast cereals, canned vegetables, canned tuna, soup, peanut butter, canned beans, dried beans and canned pasta.
Volunteers will be at the back of the church parking lot to receive the donations and Amarillo Stake will deliver the donations to Catholic Charities.
The drive-thru food drive runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the church, located at 5401 Bell St.
