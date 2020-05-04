WTAMU Enterprise Center accepting applications for tech start-ups for mentorship program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The application period for the 2020 WIRE Accelerator program is now open until May 8.
The accelerator program, an extension of West Texas A&M University’s Enterprise Center, is a resource for early-stage technology companies. It is based in Amarillo and provides access to capital and business programming. Launched in 2019, the first cohort of tech start-ups completed the program last fall.
Cohorts are put through a 13-week program of rapid and immersive education aimed at accelerating young, innovative companies involved with technology.
The program runs from July 7 to October 2 and includes $25,000 in seed capital, more than $1 million in perks and mentorship. The program concludes with a Demo Day for business owners to pitch their companies to investors for additional funding.
WIRE Accelerator provides resources unique to the region to help a company prosper. The application is open to local and national technology companies.
To apply for this program, click here.
