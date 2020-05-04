Warm, but windy Monday ahead

Our Monday is kicking off our work week with yet another warm, 90 degree day, however the rest of the week won’t be as hot as last week. But for today, we’re looking at a daytime high of about 90 degrees, dropping down to 52 overnight. Winds will start out of the south for the better part of the morning before shifting out of the north going into this afternoon ahead of a relatively weak cold front. However it could pack wind gusts upwards of 35 miles an hour with it some places, expect sustained winds to hang around the 15-20 mile an hour range.