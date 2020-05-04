Texas emergency task force visiting Hereford nursing home after residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas emergency task force is visiting a Hereford nursing home this morning after some residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Hereford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center notified the Texas Health and Human Service Commission that some residents and staff tested positive for the virus.
Afterwards, the Texas Health and Human Service Commission visited the facility twice within the last week.
The state service did not find any issues or make recommendations.
In coordination with the state service commission, the Emergency State Task Force is visiting the facility Monday morning to conduct COVID-19 tests for all residents and staff.
Since March 12, the nursing home has only allowed essential staff to come into the facility. No visitors have been allowed.
The nursing home said all families have been notified of the situation and that staff are providing further updates for the families.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the facility’s local health department have also been notified.
The nursing home said it is following regulatory directives, guidance and recommendations to help protect residents and staff.
