Texas County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 236

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 236.
The new results are for 24 Guymon residents, seven Hooker residents, two Texhoma residents, one Tyrone resident and one Goodwell resident.
There are now 74 recoveries in Texas County, which is 10 more recoveries today.
There are 245 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 236
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 74 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 74
There are now 1,849 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 876
- Randall County: 296
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 376 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
