State of Texas to provide mobile testing in Tulia this week

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The State of Texas will provide mobile testing for COVID-19 in Tulia this week.
The testing will be available on Friday, May 8 at the Tulia Volunteer Fire Department.
The Mobile Testing Teams will be focusing on rural areas that have not had access to testing and identified hotspots where additional testing capability is needed to augment what is currently in place.
There is no costs for tests at this site.
To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Those are listed as the following:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
All tests need to be schedule in advance by calling 512-883-2400.
