Salvation Army asking for donations on upcoming Giving Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help those impacted by the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, May 5, The Salvation Army is participating in Giving Tuesday.
According to a news release, the Salvation Army of Amarillo has provided 250 meals and snacks, 200 nights of lodging, emotional and spiritual support, youth programs and hygiene kits for those impacted by the pandemic.
The increase in demand is expected to continue, and The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help.
“With our growing numbers of meal preparations for people who are unable to source food, our deliveries to them every day creates a greater demand on our own kitchen as we already provide daily meals here for the homeless,” said Major David Atkins.
A donation of $25 will provide 10 meals immediately. A $25 monthly donation will help provide meals during months when food insecurity is already great.
“Our greatest need now is for food and cash donations and volunteers. We expect to soon be distributing boxes of produce from as many as 250-500 per day in our area, and we will need help with that,” said Major Atkins. “Given the perishable nature of these foods, it will require a lot of quick action by helpful people.”
If you would like to donate, you can do so here.
If your or someone you know needs hope, you can call the Hope Hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673).
