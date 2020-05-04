1 new positive case of COVID-19 reported in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Swisher County.
Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation said there are now 10 cases.
Three of the 10 cases were tested outside of the county and are residents in Swisher County.
Of those cases, four are recoveries and six are currently active.
There are now 1,768 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 35
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 818
- Randall County: 279
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 365 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 73
- Randall County: 66
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 22 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 210 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 201
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 64 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 64
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.