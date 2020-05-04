New Mexico state health officials confirm new COVID-19 case in Curry County

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 4, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 4:56 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico state health officials announced a new case of COVID-19 in Curry County.

This makes 19 cases total for Curry County.

There are 36 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 19
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 245 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 236

There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 74 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 74

There are now 1,849 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 15
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 12
  • Deaf Smith County: 37
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 67
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 17
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 399
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 876
  • Randall County: 296
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 10

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 376 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 3
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 80
  • Randall County: 69
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.