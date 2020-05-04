36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma, Texas panhandles

TEXAS PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.
On Sunday, Texas County Emergency Management confirmed 29 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
This makes a total of 201 cases in Texas County.
Of the new cases, 26 are Guymon residents, one is a Hooker resident, one is a Tyrone resident and another is an Optima resident.
At this time, there remain 26 recoveries in Texas County.
Wheeler County has two new cases, bringing the total to 10 positive cases.
Wheeler County Emergency Management said as of Sunday, 32 tests have been conducted with 17 coming back negative and five pending.
Deaf Smith County has an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 35.
In Parmer County, 10 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Parmer Medical Center reported of the 25 tests conducted at the hospital, four tested positive, 13 came back negative and eight tests are still pending.
Hutchinson County has a total of 17 confirmed cases with two patients recovering and 15 cases currently active.
There are now 1,767 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 35
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 818
- Randall County: 279
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 365 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 73
- Randall County: 66
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 22 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 300 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 201
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 64 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 64
