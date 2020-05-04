Hansford County Hospital District reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died in Hansford County from complications of COVID-19.
The Hansford County Hospital District reported the two deaths this morning.
Today’s report also shows four new cases.
There have been 11 cases in the county, one recovery and two deaths.
There are eight tests pending.
There are now 1,772 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 35
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 818
- Randall County: 279
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 365 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 73
- Randall County: 66
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 210 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 201
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 64 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 64
