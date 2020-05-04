City officials: Number of cases to rise in Amarillo as more COVID-19 tests to be conducted this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As a federal COVID-19 task force begins more testing in Amarillo, city leaders are advising the public there will be a rise in cases.
No new cases, deaths or recoveries were announced Monday morning during a news conference.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said Potter and Randall counties will see additional positive cases due to testing this week.
She said plans are changing and developing because the task force will assess the situation and bring more supplies, testing kits and staff to help investigate hot spots in the area.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton gave a quick update on Amarillo hospitals.
He said Amarillo hospitals are staying busy but are running smooth.
Ventilator capacity at Amarillo hospitals is about 50 percent and hospitals still have pending test results.
Dr. Milton reported there have been 26 transfusions of convalescent plasma.
Other than hospital updates, City Manager Jared Miller said public safety calls are continuing to be down compared to this time from last year.
Miller also said the city has received calls about businesses not adhering to Gov. Greg Abbott’s phase one order to reopening the state.
However, those business owners are receptive when speaking with the city.
There are now 1,772 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 35
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 818
- Randall County: 279
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 365 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 73
- Randall County: 66
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 210 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 201
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 64 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 64
