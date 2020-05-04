City of Hereford confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, drive-thru testing available Friday

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in Deaf Smith County this afternoon.
The City says they expect numbers to rise in the coming days due to additional testing.
A drive-thru testing site will be set up for residents at the Hereford Sports and Wellness Center on Friday, May 8.
You can beginning registering for an appointment Wednesday morning here or call (512) 883- 2400.
Walk up testing will be accepted as available.
As of May 4, 37 Deaf Smith County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 11 recoveries.
There are now 1,849 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 37
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 67
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 17
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 399
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 876
- Randall County: 296
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 10
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 376 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 80
- Randall County: 69
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 24 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 35 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 210 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 201
There have been two deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 64 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 64
