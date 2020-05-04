APD warns of phone scam using Amarillo Municipal Court phone number

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning of a recent phone scam circulating coming from what appears to be the Amarillo Municipal Court phone number.
According to APD, they police department and the Amarillo Municipal Court have received several calls today from concerned citizens saying they received phone calls from what looks like the Amarillo Municipal Court phone number, (806) 378-3082.
The callers are telling people they are the subject of an investigation, and for $3,000 they can clear up the investigation.
If you receive a phone call and are asked for money over the phone, you should hang up immediately.
APD says the Municipal Court will not call and ask for money over the phone. They do send out text messages alerting people with warrants, but do not disclose an amount or ask you to pay by text.
If you have fallen victim to a scam, a report can be made on the Amarillo Police Department website or by phone.
You can find a list of active municipal warrants on the Amarillo Municipal Court webpage.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.