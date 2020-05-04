APD arrests teen charged for shooting death of 15-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has made an arrest of a teen charged with criminal negligent homicide.
On Monday, May 4, 18-year-old Tanner Lee Sims was arrested on a warrant for the shooting death of 15-year-old Adrianna Leshay Martin.
Monday, April 27, officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting on Everett Avenue.
Martin was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with life threatening injuries, where she later died.
Sims was arrested today and booked into the Randall County jail.
