Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Be prepared to stop or follow detours as crews make patching repairs:
- On Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5, on FM 1912 between SH 136 and N. Lakeside Drive.
- On Tuesday, May 5, on FM 1912 between SH 136 and Folsom Road.
Watch for crews performing edge work:
- Wednesday, May 6, on State Loop (SL) 335 southbound between SW 9th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.
- Thursday, May 7, on SL 335 northbound between Amarillo Boulevard and SW 9th Avenue.
Expect various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard in both directions for patching repairs in the area of Western Street.
Watch for various shoulder closures and drive with caution as crews work on pruning trees along I-40 and I-27.
Expect various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for patching and edge maintenance.
On US 60, watch for various closures of the passing lane in both directions as crews finish guardrail installation.
On SL 335, the shoulder will be closed from N. Eastern Street to Northside Drive for culvert work.
VEGA
Expect delays throughout the week on I-40 in both directions near Vega as the contractor is hauling in portable concrete barriers in preparation for a traffic switch from mainlanes into the detour.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
