A federal COVID-19 task force is being sent to Amarillo to help with the rise in cases

Hi Amarillo. This week, I have been working with the Governor's office to request additional resources for Amarillo. Governor Abbott called me today; he has been working with Vice President Pence regarding the outbreak in our beef packing plants. They are sending a surge strike force to bring resources and strategies to attack the outbreaks that are happening in our hotspots. The Federal Government will be taking over the operations of our investigation and our testing. The team will arrive as late as Monday and their plan is to also encompass all of Amarillo in their strategy. The Governor wants us to know that the Vice President and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are personally engaged in watching what is happening in Amarillo and are creating the resources to help us fight it. I also want to make you aware that our testing is going to increase this week. We may even double our testing numbers in one week. Prepare yourselves that our positive test results are going to go up in the next 7-14 days. This is a good thing. The more data we have, the greater our information and the tools we will have to combat the spread. I hope it brings you as much peace of mind as it brings me. Our elected officials are engaged and helping us to craft a strategy that they have been using in other meatpacking plants, and will bring the resources we need to slow the spread and stop the outbreak. The Governor reminded me, "It is best for your citizens to stay indoors.” The more we can stay in, the less we will be out carrying the virus unknowingly to people who have to be out. Please continue to stay in as much as possible and wear a mask when you must go out.