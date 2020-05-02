A federal COVID-19 task force is being sent to Amarillo to help with the rise in cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Mayor Ginger Nelson took to social media to announce the government will be sending a COVID-19 strike task force to the area to help combat the spread of the virus.
Mayor Nelson says both Governor Abbott and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the increasing cases in the Texas panhandle due to the meat packing plants.
“Our situation has their full attention and that’s a good thing. They are bringing strategies supplies both from the state level but also from federal level to address our needs here in the Texas panhandle,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson, city of Amarillo.
This announcement comes after Amarillo hospitals announced this week hospital beds, ventilators and PPE are dwindling.
The mayor says supplies could arrive in Amarillo as soon as Sunday or Monday.
“They will be bringing supplies, extra testing kits and any hospital supplies we need in order to fully maximize our hospital capacity to care for those people,” said Mayor Nelson.
Testing and investigations are said to be largely focused on the JBS plant in cactus and Tyson plant in Potter County.
“We already have Texas military forces in our community that have already started the testing process and we will be doing that throughout the next week and beyond, and we will be receiving direct shipments form the federal emergency management agency and the defense logistic agency here to Amarillo to expand the personal protective equipment that we will utilize primarily for those contact investigations with those agencies,” said Kevin Starbuck, Assistant City Manager.
Although unaware what these new strategies and tests will look like, Mayor Nelson says there will likely be a spike in positive cases.
“We’re going to see testing increase tremendously, we may even double our testing numbers in one week. So when we double our testing number the number of positive cases is also going to go up so prepare yourselves,” said Mayor Nelson.
