Amarillo area COVID-19 cases reach 1036 as of Saturday, May 2nd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report detailing cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows a total of 1036 cases, with 766 in Potter County and 270 in Randall County that includes 82 new in Potter County and 14 new in Randall County.
The report also shows a total of 131 recoveries, 67 in Potter County and 64 in Randall County.
Potter County has reported nine deaths and Randall County has reported three deaths.
There are now 1,620 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 12
- Deaf Smith County: 34
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 58
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 363
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 766
- Randall County: 270
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 357 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 67
- Randall County: 64
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 34 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 18
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 181 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 172
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 40
