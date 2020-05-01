Texans can still get unemployment benefits if they choose not to return to work

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Though Texans are able to return to work through the phase one, re-opening Texas plan some who may not feel safe yet can still receive unemployment benefits.
The Texas Workforce Commission has issued new guidelines for some to continue to get unemployment benefits if they choose not to return to work. Not everyone is eligible to continue to claim benefits.
All claims are evaluated on an individual basis, and certain criteria must be met.
Those reasons for not returning to work are listed below:
- At High Risk: People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
- Household member at high risk: People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
- Diagnosed with COVID: The individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered.
- Family member with COVID: Anybody in the household has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.
- Quarantined: Individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.
- Child care: Child’s school or daycare closed and no alternatives are available.
“As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening the economy, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Texans — especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “This flexibility in the unemployment benefit process will help ensure that Texans with certain health and safety concerns will not be penalized for choosing not to return to work.”
