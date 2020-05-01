Social distancing at meat packing plants affecting production rates, less selection expected in stores

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With workers at meat packing plants having to practice social distancing, beef production is running at a considerably slower rate.
“Demand for beef is always high,” said Paul Defoor, chairman for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association. “When you encounter a bottleneck or congestion like we’re seeing right here, it’s not surprising that whole sale beef prices rise sharply, but because of that bottleneck and processing and packing, cattle aren’t able to move out of feed yards into processing at a normal rate. Therefore, cattle can’t move in from the country into the feed yards at a normal rate, so that’s causing a back log.”
Although the slowdown is impacting grocery store supply, it is important the meat packer employees are practicing safety measures.
“The need, or the appropriate need for spreading workers out, slowing down the production process and allowing more time for cleaning and sanitizing, which is all very appropriate, has just slowed the through-put,” said Defoor. “So the productivity per day has slowed greatly, probably somewhere between the 50 and 70 percent range relative to normal output.”
Economist Dr. Justin Benavidez explains the differences you could see in a grocery store now.
“When you would go to a grocery store, and there would be two or three stacks of steaks that had been pushed up to the back so you could sort through what kind of size you wanted and which one had the correct price you were looking for. Now, we’re probably going to see one layer. Maybe just one there present in the case just, because the volume is going to be lower in the short-term,” said Dr. Justin Benavidez, extension management economist for Texas AgriLife Extension Service.
A slowed-down production of beef does not mean there is no meat, it just means you may have to choose between a different selection, cut, and packaging than you normally would.
“We should expect to see plenty of beef and plenty of meat products in the long term,” said Dr. Benavidez. “They key is to remember there is no reason to panic. We have plenty of meat. There’s plenty of food, it’s just going to be a slightly different form and maybe a little bit less variety than you would normally see it.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.