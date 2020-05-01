Parmer Medical Center reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases in the county

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Parmer Medical Center is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county.
In the report for today, there are eight Parmer County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
There are seven tests pending at Parmer Medical Center.
There are now 1,534 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 58
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 684
- Randall County: 256
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 357 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 67
- Randall County: 64
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 142 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 138
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 40
