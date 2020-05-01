NewsChannel 10 partnering with AISD to offer at-home learning on local TV

“It is important for Amarillo ISD to support families during this unprecedented time in as many was as we can,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “Our At-Home Learning platform provides the continued instruction that students need. And, we are fortunate to have dynamic teachers who are the very best at what they do. Producing an entertaining, quality educational program for local television is an opportunity for Amarillo ISD to enrich learning in a way that benefits not only AISD students, but those across this viewing area who could also turn on their televisions and watch.”