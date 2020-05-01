NewsChannel 10 partnering with AISD to offer at-home learning on local TV

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 is partnering with Amarillo Independent School District to offer programming on KFDA 10.2 - NewsChannel 10 Too - to support continued at-home learning and provide greater access to educational resources.
AISD’s Secret Classroom premieres Tuesday, May 5 on Newschannel 10 Too. The program is aimed to help at-home learning for students pre-K through third grade.
The program is developed by AISD curriculum and communication teams and is taught by AISD teachers.
Each episode includes the same lessons in math, science, writing, and literacy that children would be learning in the classroom.
“NewsChannel 10 Media is always ready to serve the community. We are excited to partner with AISD and help our young students and our parents experience this innovative way of teaching on TV,” said NewsChannel 10 Media General Manager Brent McClure.
AISD’s Secret Classroom is the second of two televised opportunities provided to area families while school buildings are closed. The Panhandle PBS and Amarillo ISD At-Home Learning Hour began airing weekdays on Panhandle PBS on March 27.
“It is important for Amarillo ISD to support families during this unprecedented time in as many was as we can,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “Our At-Home Learning platform provides the continued instruction that students need. And, we are fortunate to have dynamic teachers who are the very best at what they do. Producing an entertaining, quality educational program for local television is an opportunity for Amarillo ISD to enrich learning in a way that benefits not only AISD students, but those across this viewing area who could also turn on their televisions and watch.”
Though AISD’s Secret Classroom and the At-Home Learning Hours air on different networks, the back-to-back programs give parents a three-hour block of entertaining educational programming.
“We know parents are very busy. Many of them are balancing work or work from home with the responsibility of assisting their child with at-home learning. It is important to AISD to provide opportunities that have added educational value and aren’t just idle screen time, so that students in the foundational elementary years can learn and be entertained while their parents have some time to take a break or take care of their own responsibilities,” said AISD Communications Program Director Holly Shelton.
The Secret Classroom will air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. with encore episodes Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:00 a.m.
NewsChannel 10 Too can be found free over the air with an antenna at 10.2 and on Suddenlink cable channel six, as well as on the other area cable systems on varied channels.
