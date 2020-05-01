New Mexico musicians coming together for ‘Community Night In’ on Facebook live

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - A dozen of New Mexican musicians are coming together for a community night in - and you can watch it from home.
The Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce and the Roosevelt County Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census are hosting the “Community Night In” on Facebook live on Saturday, May 2, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
“We originally planned to have an outdoor event to promote a complete count in Roosevelt County,” said Complete Count Co-chair Johnny Montiel. “With the public health order restricting gatherings we just decided to take it online and the excitement it’s generating looks promising.”
Musicians will play music live from their homes with songs ranging from country, western, jazz and Spanish.
Some of the musicians include Will Banister, Easter New Mexico University Music Instructor Travis Irwin, Andy Mason and Allen Valdez.
Some of the guest hosts, including Don Thomas of Central Christian Church and Roosevelt County Commission Chair Matt Hunton, will talk about completing the 2020 Census and give away door prizes worth more than $3,000.
Some of those prizes include a Traeger grill from Ace Hardware, a Wyld Gear cooler from Creighton’s Town & Country and gift cards to restaurants.
