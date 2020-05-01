7 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 recoveries today.
The new positive results are for four Guymon residents and three Hooker residents.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will conduct contact investigations to determine those who are believed to have been exposed and advise of quarantine and testing procedure.
No other details in these cases were released.
There are 142 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 138
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 40
There are 1,501 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 663
- Randall County: 254
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 346 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County and Randall County: 12
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
