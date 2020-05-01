2 more die from COVID-19 in Moore County, more cases reported

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 along with almost two dozen new cases.
Moore County Hospital District said there are a total 350 cases with 23 new cases prior from Thursday.
Of those cases, 192 are currently active, 153 are recoveries and five are deaths.
“Both individuals succumbed to their illness while receiving treatment at other area hospitals,” the hospital said. “Our hearts go out to those in our community who have lost their loved ones.”
The hospital has a total of 556 negative test results and have 216 pending test results.
There are now 1,500 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 663
- Randall County: 254
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 346 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County and Randall County: 12
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
