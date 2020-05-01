Hutchinson County now has 15 COVID-19 cases

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County now has 15 coronavirus cases.
Friday morning, Hutchinson County officials said 13 cases are active with two patients recovering.
Of those cases, 10 were transmitted outside of the county, four were transmitted within a household and one transmission is unknown.
Further details were not made available.
There are now 1,366 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 327
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 572
- Randall County: 234
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 331 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 138
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 18 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 3
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
