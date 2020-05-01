Hot Friday

Today is looking much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Triple digit heat will be possible across the SE Panhandle. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies much of the day which may offer a bit of shade. We MAY also track a few showers by evening but rain chances look very low. Virga, or rain that evaporates before reaching the ground, and gusty winds will be more likely from decaying showers. Tonight looks partly cloudy with a stray shower possible otherwise quite warm with lows in the lower 60s.