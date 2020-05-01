Happy State bank announces new CEO for first time in 30 years

“I am honored to be handed the torch. Pat has always been a great leader, mentor and friend to me. He has taught me so much. I look forward to continuing the successful legacy established by Happy State Bank. Happy will continue to focus on what we do best, taking care of our customers, employees and leading with our core values. The business success accomplished in 30 years under Pat’s leadership would take others many generations to match,” said Williamson. “One of the things I am most excited about is that Pat will continue in an active role as Chairman of our Board focused on shareholder relations, employees and culture.”