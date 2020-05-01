Happy State bank announces new CEO for first time in 30 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy State Bank has announced a new CEO for the first time in 30 years.
Chairman J. Pat Hickman announced the appointment of Mikel Williamson as Chief Executive Officer.
“I am excited about our bank’s future with Mikel at the helm. I have every confidence in his banking savvy and people skills. He has actually been running the day-to-day operations for the past 18 months as we’ve achieved record earnings and growth. He is a wonderful husband and father, an outstanding faith-based leader, and a talented, intelligent banker. It’s going to be fun to watch Mikel lead this Happy Team to whole new heights,” said Hickman.
Williamson was elected to the Happy Board of Directors last year after being named President of the Bank in 2018. He also served as Chief Operating Officer from 2015 to 2019.
“I am honored to be handed the torch. Pat has always been a great leader, mentor and friend to me. He has taught me so much. I look forward to continuing the successful legacy established by Happy State Bank. Happy will continue to focus on what we do best, taking care of our customers, employees and leading with our core values. The business success accomplished in 30 years under Pat’s leadership would take others many generations to match,” said Williamson. “One of the things I am most excited about is that Pat will continue in an active role as Chairman of our Board focused on shareholder relations, employees and culture.”
Happy State Bank operates from 43 locations in 32 Texas communities and has over 770 employees with $ billion in assets.
