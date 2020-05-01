Donley County Judge confirms additional COVID-19 case

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Donley County has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19.
This makes a total of 25 cases for the county, with 21 recoveries, according to the Clarendon Enterprise.
Judge John Howard says this new case appears to be a result of “household spread,” where the patient caught the virus from a family member during quarantine.
There are now 1,501 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 52
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 663
- Randall County: 254
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 346 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 60
- Randall County: 60
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County and Randall County: 12
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 131
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 35
