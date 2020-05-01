Donley County Judge confirms additional COVID-19 case

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 1, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:38 PM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Donley County has confirmed an additional case of COVID-19.

This makes a total of 25 cases for the county, with 21 recoveries, according to the Clarendon Enterprise.

Judge John Howard says this new case appears to be a result of “household spread,” where the patient caught the virus from a family member during quarantine.

COVID-19 UPDATE: One additional Donley County resident has tested positive at a facility outside of the county,...

Posted by The Clarendon Enterprise on Friday, May 1, 2020

There are now 1,501 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 30
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 52
  • Hansford County: 7
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 15
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Moore County: 350
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 6
  • Potter County: 663
  • Randall County: 254
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 8

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 346 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 2
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 16
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 60
  • Randall County: 60
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4

There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 17
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 9
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 135 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 131

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 35 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 35

