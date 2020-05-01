Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reporting 17 total cases of COVID-19 in the counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting 17 total cases for the counties.
In the report released today, there is one new case in Dallam County and one new case in Hartley County.
There has been one death in Hartley County and two recoveries in Dallam County.
There are now 1,532 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 58
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 684
- Randall County: 256
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 357 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 67
- Randall County: 64
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 142 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 138
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 40
