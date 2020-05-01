Community members invited to show support for city leaders, health officials, first responders during a parade

Community members invited to show support for city leaders, health officials, first responders during a parade
(Source: Paramount Baptist Church)
By Vanessa Garcia | May 1, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 5:41 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community members can show their support for city leaders, health officials and first responders during a parade next week.

Paramount Baptist Church is organizing the “Show Your Support” parade on Monday, May 4, between 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Participants will drive by and honk their horns while passing by city hall, a police department, a fire department and the public health department in Amarillo.

Cars will not line up like in a regular parade.

Instead, people are encouraged to drive by those four locations during those 15 minutes.

Below are the locations for the four destinations:

  • Amarillo City Hall: 409 SE 7th Ave.
  • Amarillo Police Headquarters: 200 SE 3rd Ave.
  • Amarillo Fire Department Central Office: 310 S. Van Buren St.
  • Amarillo City Health Department: 1000 Martin Road.

Community members are also encouraged to send notes of gratitude to these four addresses.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.