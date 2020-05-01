City of Pampa confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed six new COVID-19 cases in Gray County this afternoon.
As of May 1, Gray County has reached a total of 58 positive COVID-19 tests with 16 recoveries.
No other details were released about these new cases.
There are now 1,530 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 30
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 58
- Hansford County: 7
- Hartley County: 5
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 15
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Moore County: 350
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 6
- Potter County: 684
- Randall County: 256
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 8
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 357 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 2
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 16
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 67
- Randall County: 64
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
There have also been 21 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 5
- Potter County: 9
- Randall County: 3
There are 33 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 17
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 9
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 142 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 138
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 40 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 40
