Churches in Amarillo weigh reopening amid continued increase in coronavirus cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abott is now allowing in-person church services to continue under strict guidelines, but many local pastors are going to wait until they think it’s safe to bring back their congregations.
“Our tentative plan right now is to not open until June 1st, the first Sunday in June," said Tyrone Wesley, youth pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. "This way it gives us a chance to prepare to combat COVID-19 and keep down the spread, especially since in the last six days, we have seen the cases rise in the Potter County and Randall County area.”
Head Pastor of Temple Baptist Church Scott Higginbatham says service has not been the same since the start of the Shelter in Place order, but since cases continue to spike in Amarillo, remaining closed is the safest option.
“Amarillo hasn’t really hit the peak of what Coronavirus may be doing here, or may not be doing, so we’re having to be real cautious and think about what that’s going to look like," said Higginbatham. "I don’t foresee us opening up in terms of meeting here corporately for at least, I think the last Sunday of May is probably the best case scenario.”
Many pastors in Amarillo met on Zoom earlier this week to discuss moving forward, and most of them are on the same page about what social distancing guidelines they will enforce once services are open to the public.
“We’ll do some re-configuring of the sanctuary, probably for the most part taping off so we do like very other aisle, or every other row I should say,' said Higginbatham. "We’ll try to have some personnel in place to help distance people out, and family units will still obviously be able to sit together, but we’ll try to space out people as much as we can.”
As for the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop Zurek says all Catholic churches in the Panhandle will act as one entity with regards to reopening to the public.
“We will operate as a local church; we will do it all together. It’s the safest way to do it, and probably the most equitable; therefore, we’ll wait a little bit and see how things settle down in the counties that I mentioned," said Bishop Zuerk.
Some churches, like Central Church of Christ, will reopen prior to June 1st, as they say their facility is big enough to practice social distancing within the sanctuary.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.